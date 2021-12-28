Jim Polzin: 8 years later, a look back at Wisconsin and Arizona State's controversial ending and #karma

The photo, shot by former State Journal employee Michael King, shows Joel Stave grimacing in anguish with his eyes closed as he walks off the field at Sun Devil Stadium. Stave’s right hand is covering his forehead, his thumb extended and resting on his temple, almost as if he’s trying to get rid of a massive headache.
More than eight years later, the all-time winningest quarterback for the University of Wisconsin football program doesn’t need that snapshot in time to remember exactly how he was feeling at that moment.
“Confusion, frustration, disappointment,” Stave said.
Stave hasn’t forgotten what happened that steamy, crazy Saturday night in Tempe, Arizona, but he hasn’t spent much time dwelling on it, either. A 32-30 loss to Arizona State on Sept. 14, 2013, remains a footnote in an eventful — and successful — UW career that Stave wouldn’t be talking about now if not for the fact the Badgers and Sun Devils are scheduled to meet Thursday night for the first time since that controversial game.
Stave figured he might be getting some calls from reporters when the Las Vegas Bowl announced earlier this month it was matching up UW (8-4) with Arizona State (8-4).
“You don’t watch a ton of Arizona State football, being a Big Ten fan. So I haven’t thought a whole lot about them since then,” he said. “But yeah, that was my first thought.”
All these years later, he still has a hard time explaining what happened at the end of that game. So does former teammate Jacob Pedersen, a tight end who caught Stave’s lone touchdown pass in that game.
“The refs ran off the field and I was like, ‘OK, game is over. Wait, timeout, what just happened?’” Pedersen said. “It was a good game, back and forth. We missed certain opportunities. But we felt like we put ourselves in position to win there. It was very strange.”
That’s an understatement. The game was wild enough even before a final sequence that still leaves Stave and Pedersen baffled.
Where even to begin? For Arizona State, there were four rushing touchdowns from Marion Grice and a 104-yard receiving game from Jaelen Strong. The Sun Devils’ passing game generated 352 yards passing in all, not to mention seven penalties (six accepted) on UW defensive backs.
For the Badgers, there was a 193-yard, two-touchdown performance from Melvin Gordon and two big plays on special teams: a fumble recovery in the end zone by Beau Allen on a botched punt by Arizona State and a fake punt in which Brian Wozniak took the snap and pitched it to Chris Borland, who completed a pass to Pedersen for a 23-yard gain on fourth-and-5 from UW’s 30.
The drive that included that trick play ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Gordon that cut the Sun Devils’ lead to 32-30 with 3 minutes, 53 seconds remaining. The 2-point try failed, but the Badgers moved into position to set up one final special teams play that would put them in front of the Sun Devils.
However, kicker Kyle French never got the chance to be the hero.
UW had driven to the Arizona State 13-yard line with no timeouts and 18 seconds remaining. It was attempting to get the ball in the middle of the field so French could attempt a potential winning field goal. Stave rolled to his left, took a knee and set the ball down on the field.
It was awkward, to be sure, and Arizona State took advantage of the confusion by pouncing on the ball with 12 seconds remaining. Umpire Douglas Wilson showed no urgency and didn’t get the ball spotted until there were 4 seconds remaining, then didn’t allow UW to snap it until the clock hit 0:00.
“You look back at that and you think, ‘Man, how could they have screwed that up?’ But it’s just as easy to look back and be like, ‘Man, there’s so many different things that I could have done differently,’” Stave said. “I ran the play just how we practiced it, so it’s easy to say now: ‘Oh, I should have done this or this or this.’ But you do what you practice, and unfortunately that’s how it turned out.
“If I slide into the kneel instead of just kneeling, then it’s obvious that I’m clearly down. Or if I don’t spot the ball myself and I turn around and hand it to the ref, then the guy doesn’t have the opportunity to lay on it. There were a number of things that I could have done.”
What bothered Stave the most was there was no willingness by the Pac-12 crew to sort out the chaotic ending. Stave pleaded with the officials and so did Gary Andersen, then in his third game as UW’s coach. Referee and crew chief Jack Folliard joined his colleagues in exiting the field as quickly as possible rather than try to sort out the situation.
“I think the moment or the situation kind of got on top of them and they didn’t know what to do,” Stave said. “It amazes me that they didn’t get together and talk for a second and try to rectify the situation.”
This wasn’t some rookie leading that Pac-12 crew, either. Folliard spent 33 seasons as an official in the Pac-12/Pac-10, including the last 15 as a referee and crew chief, and he worked the 2007 BCS Championship game. He became a supervisor of officials for the conference after retiring from officiating in 2014.
Folliard, reached Tuesday, said he was not allowed to comment on that game without permission from the Pac-12. A message left for David Coleman, the Pac-12’s vice president of officiating, wasn’t immediately returned.
Andersen, who spent this past season as a volunteer coach at Weber State, was unable to be reached for an interview. One thing his former players remember is how well he handled the situation, both in the locker room that night and in the days that followed as the controversy lingered.
Two days later, as Andersen was in the midst of his weekly news conference, news broke that then-Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott had issued a release admitting the officials had botched the ending of the UW-Arizona State game. Scott said those officials had been reprimanded and that the conference also levied unspecified additional sanctions against them "for failing to properly administer the end of game situation and act with appropriate urgency on the game's final play.”
That mea culpa did little to make the Badgers feel better as they prepared for their Big Ten opener against Purdue.
“Yeah, they messed up, but it didn’t change the outcome of the game,” Pedersen says now. “It didn’t make you feel any better. It made you feel worse.”
As if that night needed any more drama, more arrived from an unlikely source some 1,200 miles away in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Twelve minutes after the bizarre conclusion of the UW-Arizona State game, the wife of former UW coach Bret Bielema sent a message from her Twitter account that included only one word yet spoke volumes: #karma.
The tweet went viral and didn’t take long to reach some of Bielema’s former players, who just had lost in heartbreaking fashion. The flight home to Madison was long and mostly quiet, but Jen Bielema’s shot across the bow gave the Badgers one more painful thing to discuss.
“I was never a big social media guy and I tried not to get real caught up in it,” Stave said. “But I do remember the karma tweet. That was a bad move. What do you mean ‘karma?’ It’s not like Bret Bielema got fired from Wisconsin, you know? He voluntarily left. I don’t know what the thought process was behind it.”
Bielema declined the opportunity to speak for this piece, saying he and his wife would prefer “to sit this one out.” But he did return a text message to the State Journal two days after the tweet-heard-‘round-Wisconsin and explained at the time that Jen Bielema’s tweet was in response to a small group of “sick and ruthless” people that “constantly hound her” on social media.
The couple had gathered at their home to watch the UW-Arizona State game. Bielema hours earlier had improved to 3-0 in his debut season at Arkansas with a 24-3 win over Southern Mississippi. The Razorbacks would go 0-9 the remainder of the season, leaving the Bielemas in the crosshairs of payback #karma tweets from UW fans.
Stave, now 29, lives in the Appleton area and is an engineer at Miron Construction. He and his wife, Maria, have a 1-year-old son, Bennett, who could be heard making noises in the background while Stave was being interviewed Tuesday morning.
The Badgers were 31-10 in games started by Stave, a four-year starter. That mark could have been 32-9 if not for one peculiar night in the desert.
“That,” he said, “is certainly one for the record books.”
