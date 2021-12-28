Jim Polzin: 8 years later, a look back at Wisconsin and Arizona State's controversial ending and #karma

The drive that included that trick play ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Gordon that cut the Sun Devils’ lead to 32-30 with 3 minutes, 53 seconds remaining. The 2-point try failed, but the Badgers moved into position to set up one final special teams play that would put them in front of the Sun Devils.

However, kicker Kyle French never got the chance to be the hero.

UW had driven to the Arizona State 13-yard line with no timeouts and 18 seconds remaining. It was attempting to get the ball in the middle of the field so French could attempt a potential winning field goal. Stave rolled to his left, took a knee and set the ball down on the field.

It was awkward, to be sure, and Arizona State took advantage of the confusion by pouncing on the ball with 12 seconds remaining. Umpire Douglas Wilson showed no urgency and didn’t get the ball spotted until there were 4 seconds remaining, then didn’t allow UW to snap it until the clock hit 0:00.