Instant analysis: Randall Cobb in rare form as Packers beat Steelers

The Green Bay Packers improved to 3-1 with a 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Here are my three thoughts on the game:
Hello, old friend
Veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb is showing why Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wanted him back on the roster.
Cobb finished with five catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns.
Cobb’s first four catches came on third down. He had three catches for 43 yards by halftime: The first two moved the chains, the other was a 23-yard touchdown reception on third-and-10 that resulted in Cobb’s first Lambeau Leap since late in the 2018 season.
Rodgers and Cobb connected for 25 yards on third-and-7 early in the third quarter. The next drive ended with Rodgers finding Cobb for a 1-yard touchdown pass, Cobb’s first multiple-score game since late in the 2015 season.
Remember, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst admitted back in late July that the only reason the team traded a sixth-round draft pick to the Houston Texans to acquire Cobb was to make Rodgers happy.
“At the end of the day, there are positives and negatives to everything. Having Randall Cobb in our building is a positive,” Gutekunst said at the time. “There’s no question about that. What he brings not only as a player but as a person to our locker room is a positive, specifically to our quarterback, which is a very important piece for what we’re trying to accomplish in 2021.”
Rush hour
Packers coach Matt LaFleur promised “there’s definitely more out there for us” in the running game and his team proved him right.
A.J. Dillon was great between the tackles, finishing with 81 yards on 15 carries.
Meanwhile, Aaron Jones had 15 carries for 48 yards with a long of 15 to go along with three catches for 51 yards.
He did have a fumble in Pittsburgh territory late in the third quarter to end a promising drive.
All in all, it was a good day on the ground and certainly made life easier for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his receivers.
Thanks, Ben
Green Bay’s defense was solid — but how much of that is the fact the opponent’s quarterback is clearly washed up?
Ben Roethlisberger finished 26 of 40 for 232 yards with a touchdown and an interception. That’s not a terrible day on paper.
But Roethlisberger missed open receivers on deep balls — and some short throws — and threw short of the chains on a pair of fourth-down plays.
His best throw came early in the game, a 45-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson.
One major concern for the Green Bay defense: Star cornerback Jaire Alexander left the game with 2:33 remaining in the third quarter after injuring his right shoulder while making a tackle.
That’d be a massive loss for a unit already without outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, who had back surgery this week.
Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.