Instant analysis: Badgers freshman Chucky Hepburn shakes off jitters to help power Wisconsin past St. Francis

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team opened the season with an 81-58 victory over St. Francis College Brooklyn on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center. Here are my three quick thoughts on the game:

Pointed in the right direction

Chucky Hepburn was introduced for starting lineups and turned the wrong way once he reached the end of the path formed by reserves on both sides.

Hepburn quickly corrected himself and, well, that was one of the few mistakes he made while becoming the first true freshman to start an opener for the Badgers since Devin Harris did it 20 years ago.

Hepburn took a couple of questionable shots early in the game. But one of them, a 3-pointer early in the shot clock, went in and Hepburn was on his way to scoring a team-high nine points in the first half.

He also got a little sloppy late in the game, turning the ball over on back-to-back possession after not making any over the opening 34-plus minutes of the game.

Still, it was a solid debut for Hepburn, who finished with 13 points in 23 minutes.

Two things that stand out about Hepburn: He’s got quick hands on defense, though he’s going to have to be careful about getting in foul trouble.