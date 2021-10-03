Grading the Packers: Solid marks across the board in 27-17 win over the Steelers

Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field.
Offense: B+
After a promising opening series stalled following a sack on third down, the Packers’ next five drives resulted in points. The running game was complementing the passing game and the result was three touchdowns and two field goals. If opponents are going to double-team Davante Adams, the Packers need others to step up and Randall Cobb did that out of the slot with five catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns. Left tackle Yosh Nijman had some rough moments early in his second career start but he and the offensive line were solid the rest of the way.
Defense: B-
The Packers got off to a poor start when cornerback Jaire Alexander mistimed his jump to break up a deep pass and was beaten by Diontae Johnson for a 45-yard touchdown. There would have been a couple more big plays in the passing game had Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger not been so inept. The pass rush wasn’t great but it was good enough, and the strip sack by Kingsley Keke in the second quarter was a huge play for the Packers.
Special teams: B
Mason Crosby continues to be automatic. He made both of his field goal attempts to extend his streak to 24, breaking his own franchise record. Corey Bojorquez buried the Steelers inside the 5 with his first punt attempt and got the Packers out of danger with a 57-yard blast that had great hang time and resulted in a fair catch. Green Bay may have caught a break in the first half when a 75-yard return on a blocked kick was negated by a questionable offside penalty.
Coaching: B+
After a dud in the opener, Packers coach Matt LaFleur has his team playing like a legit Super Bowl contender. A big part of that is the improvement of Joe Barry’s defense, which took some much-deserved heat for its play in the first six quarters of the season.
Overall: B
Let’s not forget that the Packers played a game on Sunday night two time zones away and didn’t arrive back in Green Bay until early Monday morning. To their credit, they didn’t slumber through this game and it was never really in doubt after they took the lead in the second quarter.
