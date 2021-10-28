Grading the Packers: Coaching gets top marks in 24-21 win over Arizona

Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 24-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Offense: B+
A.J. Dillon and Aaron Jones combined for 137 yards on 31 carries, which is a credit to the work the offensive line did in front of them and also their ability to produce after contact. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers spread around his 22 completions to seven players, all without his top wide receivers. The trade for Randall Cobb continues to pay dividends, with the veteran wideout catching both of Rodgers’ touchdown passes. The Packers wasted a couple opportunities to put more points on the board after settling for a field goal in two trips inside the Arizona 5-yard line.
Defense: B+
Rasul Douglas’ interception late in the game saved a defense that was reeling after giving up touchdowns on back-to-back possessions and letting the Cardinals move the ball 95 yards on the final drive. Poor ball awareness by rookie cornerback Eric Stokes led to a 55-yard catch by DeAndre Hopkins in the first quarter. The Packers caught a break when Hopkins was limited by a hamstring injury the rest of the way. Still, an admirable effort for a team missing its defensive coordinator.
Special teams: C-
Amari Rodgers fumbled his first punt return, though the Packers got it back. A dumb block in the back penalty by Malik Taylor on a punt cost the Packers good field position in the second half. Kylin Hill’s decision to bring a kickoff out of the end zone in the third quarter wasn’t smart and he didn’t even get past the 10.
Coaching: A-
Matt LaFleur’s play-calling was questionable at times, particularly on the two aforementioned drives deep in Arizona territory. But he had a shorthanded team ready to play against what was the only remaining unbeaten team in the NFL. Bonus points to Jerry Gray, who called the plays on defense with coordinator Joe Barry out due to COVID-19 protocols.
Overall: A-
A remarkable win by a resilient team. LaFleur is now 33-7 in in the regular season, but this may be his most impressive win of that bunch.
