PRINT ONLY -- Local COVID roundup for Monday 3-23

The YMCA's state-licensed child care staff will operate the program at all three locations -- Lussier Family East, Lussier Family West and Sun Prairie. Public health guidelines will limit each facility to a maximum of 50 children and 10 staff.

The program will be divided into two age groups, 2 to 5 years old and 6 to 13 years old.

All three locations have been cleaned and sanitized while closed. Measures to minimize traffic within the facilities and cross-contamination of each child's personal belongings will be put in place, and staff will sanitize surfaces and materials as they go.

The program will be subsidized in order to be available at a below-market cost, but options for funding and staff pay are still being discussed.

Mark Westover, president and CEO of Dane County's YMCA, said the organization started providing free emergency meals to children and adults in Madison and Sun Prairie last week but wanted to do more.

"As demands on medical staff and first responders increase, their resources will be limited," he said. "We can enable these critical service providers to work while also giving them peace of mind that their kids receive the best care possible."

Leaders urge patience, calm