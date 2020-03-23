PRINT ONLY -- Local COVID roundup for Monday 3-23

Bus rides are now free
Riders on Metro Transit buses can now ride for free, and customers are being asked to board and exit buses using the rear doors to protect drivers from COVID-19.
Disabled customers using wheelchairs should continue to board at the front of the buses, under policy changes announced Monday.
The practice will continue until at least April 20, depending on the course of the coronavirus pandemic.
Customers should also continue to practice social distancing while using public transit and keep at least 6 feet between themselves and Metro drivers.
Metro advises customers who are at high risk, including those 60 years and older, to avoid public transit.
On Wednesday, Metro took several other precautions to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, including limiting capacity on buses to 15 passengers.
Summerfest postponed until September
The Summerfest music festival, normally held in June and July on Milwaukee's lakefront, is being postponed until September to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The festival will now be held Sept. 3-5, 10-12 and 17-19, according to a Monday announcement.
Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., said in a statement that "the new dates provide the best possible option to deliver the Summerfest experience our fans and sponsors have grown to love."
"We are doing everything possible to continue a tradition which spans five decades," Smiley said.
Summerfest promotes itself as the largest music festival in the world with 12 stages and more than 1,000 performances every year.
Smiley said all tickets that have already been purchased can be used for the rescheduled dates, and more information about when specific performances will be held is coming soon.
DOJ seeking tips on COVID fraud
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Madison is urging the public to report suspected fraud schemes related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Scott C. Blader, U.S. attorney of the Western District of Wisconsin, said his office will work with federal, state and local law enforcement to investigate all claims.
"Those who take advantage of this crisis to engage in fraud schemes will be held accountable for preying on our communities," he said.
All U.S. attorneys will be prioritizing the investigation and prosecution of coronavirus schemes, a move directed by Attorney General William Barr and the Department of Justice.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Chadwick Elgersma was appointed as the Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator for the Western District of Wisconsin to serve as legal counsel on coronavirus cases and conduct outreach and awareness activities.
Examples of fraud schemes include:
- Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online.
- Phishing emails from entities posing as public health authorities.
- Seeking donations for illegitimate or nonexistent charitable causes.
- Websites and apps that appear to share coronavirus-related information to gain access to personal devices and lock them until payment is received.
- Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and using the information to bill for other tests and procedures.
Suspected fraud can be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud by calling 866-720-5721 or emailing disaster@leo.gov.
Child care for health workers
The YMCA of Dane County is launching a child care program for health care workers during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the nonprofit announced Monday.
The organization, which closed its locations to the public and canceled all other programs through at least April 5, said it is offering 24/7 emergency care for children of essential medical professionals and first responders.
The YMCA's state-licensed child care staff will operate the program at all three locations -- Lussier Family East, Lussier Family West and Sun Prairie. Public health guidelines will limit each facility to a maximum of 50 children and 10 staff.
The program will be divided into two age groups, 2 to 5 years old and 6 to 13 years old.
All three locations have been cleaned and sanitized while closed. Measures to minimize traffic within the facilities and cross-contamination of each child's personal belongings will be put in place, and staff will sanitize surfaces and materials as they go.
The program will be subsidized in order to be available at a below-market cost, but options for funding and staff pay are still being discussed.
Mark Westover, president and CEO of Dane County's YMCA, said the organization started providing free emergency meals to children and adults in Madison and Sun Prairie last week but wanted to do more.
"As demands on medical staff and first responders increase, their resources will be limited," he said. "We can enable these critical service providers to work while also giving them peace of mind that their kids receive the best care possible."
Leaders urge patience, calm
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi urged calm among residents and forbearance on the part of businesses in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
“You will always be able to go to the grocery store, the pharmacy, the doctor,” Parisi said while noting such services are considered essential and aren't affected by Gov. Tony Evers' planned order to limit nonessential work outside the home.
Those who need to enroll in Wisconsin's Food Share program can apply online or over the phone instead of going to the job center in person, he said.
Parisi also said the county’s park system is still open, and it is OK for residents to go outside or for a walk in the park as long as they continue to practice social distancing.
Rhodes-Conway urged landlords to suspend evictions or delay rent due dates and called on businesses to provide paid sick leave to employees.
Last week, city employees were given two weeks of emergency leave time for COVID-19 related absences. Rhodes-Conway said at a Monday press conference that she wants all Madison businesses to do the same.