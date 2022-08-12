Princess Isosceles of the Isthmus

Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
That number is stark in comparison to August 2018, when the district had 30 staff vacancies before the start of the 2018-19 school year, board president Ali Muldrow said.
Around 1 p.m., an electrical transformer at the Madison hospital malfunctioned.
Four Badgers players scored in double figures as coach Greg Gard explored multiple lineup options for the team's game against Paris Towers on Wednesday.
The six-story, mixed-use project and another proposed housing and commercial redevelopment nearby are the first to emerge since the city passed its sweeping Odana Area Plan in September.
Thoughts on the evolving competitions at right tackle and inside linebacker, a wide receiver coming into his own and a quarterback showing improvement.
The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will go on to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term, on Nov. 8 in what is expected to be one of the most hotly contested gubernatorial races in the country this year.
Danny Davis has quietly come on and has caught the eye of head coach Matt LaFleur and others. “Danny has shown much improvement, especially coming from (the offseason program) to now,” LaFleur said.
You'll find complete results for every contested race in Wisconsin’s partisan primary: Governor, US Senate and House, state legislature and more!
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Eric Toney wrong to throw book at ordinary people for honest, small mistakes
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.