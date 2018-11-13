Here are three power conference coaches whose seats are getting warm as they enter the 2018-19 season:
It’s not easy to win at Washington State, which hasn’t been to the NCAA tournament since Tony Bennett left for Virginia. That said, the Cougars have been terrible under Ernie Kent, who is 47-77 overall and 18-54 in the Pac-12 in four seasons.
Danny Manning is 54-73 in four seasons at Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons followed up a trip to the NCAA tournament appearance in 2017 by going 11-20 last season, including 4-14 in the ACC. Wake Forest is 20-52 in conference play under Manning.
St. John’s is 38-60 in three seasons under Chris Mullin, including 12-42 in the Big East. The Red Storm’s win total has increased each of the past two seasons and it could take a jump this season because Mullin has surrounded star guard Shamorie Ponds with plenty of talent. But if that breakthrough doesn’t come, Mullin might be out of a job at his alma mater.