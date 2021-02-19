Preschool teacher, active mom stayed busy volunteering

When Jennifer Girard was in synchronized swimming as a child, her mother, Patricia Wahlton, drove her to the meets, even if they were out of state. When Girard joined the madrigal choir at school, Wahlon made her a red velvet dress.

Wahlton took on a big role during Girl Scout cookie sales. “She didn’t just help our troop,” Girard said. “She was the cookie chairwoman for all of that area. That’s mom. She was the go-to one who would get involved.”

Wahlton, 86, died from COVID-19 on Dec. 12. After living for about 45 years on Madison’s Far East Side, she spent her few last years in Oconomowoc, where Girard lives. She had dementia but no other medical conditions, and died at The View at Pine Ridge, an assisted living facility.

Wahlton and her husband, Ray, who died in 2017, met in Saginaw, Michigan, where she grew up and taught second grade. After spending about 10 years in Green Bay, they moved to Madison, where Ray worked as an audiologist for the state Department of Public Instruction.

Pat Wahlton taught for about two decades at a preschool in Monona, while helping with activities involving Girard, 55, her brother Mark Wahlton, 62, and sister Melissa Daimler, 51, who all graduated from La Follete High School.