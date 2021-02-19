Preschool teacher, active mom stayed busy volunteering

When Jennifer Girard was in synchronized swimming as a child, her mother, Patricia Wahlton, drove her to the meets, even if they were out of state. When Girard joined the madrigal choir at school, Wahlon made her a red velvet dress.
Wahlton took on a big role during Girl Scout cookie sales. “She didn’t just help our troop,” Girard said. “She was the cookie chairwoman for all of that area. That’s mom. She was the go-to one who would get involved.”
Wahlton, 86, died from COVID-19 on Dec. 12. After living for about 45 years on Madison’s Far East Side, she spent her few last years in Oconomowoc, where Girard lives. She had dementia but no other medical conditions, and died at The View at Pine Ridge, an assisted living facility.
Wahlton and her husband, Ray, who died in 2017, met in Saginaw, Michigan, where she grew up and taught second grade. After spending about 10 years in Green Bay, they moved to Madison, where Ray worked as an audiologist for the state Department of Public Instruction.
Pat Wahlton taught for about two decades at a preschool in Monona, while helping with activities involving Girard, 55, her brother Mark Wahlton, 62, and sister Melissa Daimler, 51, who all graduated from La Follete High School.
"My Mom expressed her love through both her hugs and words," Daimler wrote in an blog post after her mom died. "I would leave notes on the kitchen counter in the morning. And in the evening, there was usually a note back to me on the counter, always ending with XOXOs."
After Daimler persuaded her parents to let her get her ears pierced at age 10, earlier than her sister, her mom responded, in a note: "We hope you are ready to accept the responsibility of pierced ears!! Of course, when you wear earrings, you are toooo grown up to bite your nails!!"
Pat and Ray Wahlton were active at First United Methodist Church near the state Capitol, where she was a soprano in the choir. At Olbrich Gardens, they were docents at the Thai Pavilion, helped organize home garden tours and worked at the annual plant sale.
Pat Wahlton also volunteered with Attic Angels, the Dane County YMCA and PEO Sisterhood, raising money to send Madison students to PEO's Cottey College in Missouri.
In 2013, she slipped on a marble walking out of a store and shattered her femur. Fearing another fall, she restricted her movement. “It completely changed her life,” Girard said.
Two years later, after Ray developed dementia, the couple moved to Oconomowoc. Pat started showing signs of a dementia a couple of years later. After she died, the family received numerous cards from friends saying how much she meant to them.
"She was very loving to all," Girard said.