Prep roundup: Donarski, Aquinas end Beaver Dam girls' 85-game in-state winning streak

Monroe Invitational

The host Cheesemakers won the 11-team tournament with 191 points, followed by Whitewater with 173.5. Oregon was fourth. Winning their individual weight classes for Monroe were Jack Dubach at 106, Garrett Voegeli at 113, Brady Schuh at 126, Patrick Rielly at 160, Alex Witt at 182 and Bodie Minder at 285. Oregon got championships from Michael Schliem at 138 and Owen Heiser at 145.

Terry Kramer TKO Open

At Fort Atkinson, the host Blackhawks and Sauk Prairie tied for seventh in the 17-team meet, followed by Edgerton in a tie for ninth. Slinger edged Prairie du Chien for team honors.

Sauk Prairie’s Marcus Hankins beat Fort Atkinson’s Thomas Witkins in sudden victory in the final at 182, Fort’s Mika Gutoski pinned Simon Patterson in the 220 final and Edgerton’s Reed Farrington beat Sauk’s Austin Rider in the final at 285. Janesville Craig’s Mayson MacLennan won at 138.

Sparta Invitational

Holmen won the 15-team meet, with Baraboo tied for third and Reedsburg in fifth. The Thunderbirds” John Gunderson won the title at 182 and added four runner-up finishes. Brody Hemauer of DeForest won the title at 160 and Reedsburg’s David Finkel won at 285.