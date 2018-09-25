Badger South Conference girls volleyball photo

Watertown's Brianne Korducki (13) tries to hit past the block of Milton's Tiegue Elliott (7) during the 2017 Badger South Conference girls volleyball tournament.

 Greg Dixon Photo

After winning the championship of the huge Lynn LaPorte Sprawl on Saturday, the Watertown girls volleyball team has springboarded into the No. 4 spot in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state Division 1 rankings.

The Goslings (30-5), who lead the Badger South Conference, were not ranked at all last week.

Badger North power Waunakee (32-3) fell three spots to No. 8 in this week’s rankings. Big Eight Conference power Sun Prairie (24-5) held on to its No. 9 ranking entering tonight’s big conference match against Verona.

Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels, the team Watertown beat in the Sprawl championship match, jumped up two spots to the No. 1 ranking in Division 1.

In Division 2, East Troy (14-7) of the Rock Valley Conference held on to the No. 3 ranking. Another Rock Valley team, McFarland (16-6), earned honorable mention along with Capitol North powers Lakeside Lutheran (19-9) and Lake Mills (15-4). Waukesha Catholic Memorial (29-4) held on to the No. 1 ranking.

In Division 3, Waterloo (19-8) held on to the No. 4 spot, and Cuba City (19-5) moved up one spot to No. 8. Stratford (32-0) maintained its No. 1 ranking.

In Division 4, River Ridge (15-0) remained at No. 3, Randolph (18-6) held its No. 4 ranking, Benton (18-1) stayed put at No. 8 and Black Hawk (9-1) jumped up to No. 9 this week. Seneca (9-4) earned honorable mention. Clayton (14-2) kept its No. 1 spot.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

DIVISION 1

Rank, school (W-L), LW

1, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (25-5), 3

2, River Falls (26-1), 2

3, Hartland Arrowhead (36-4), 1

4, Watertown (30-5), NR

5, Burlington (27-4), 4

6, Oconomowoc (22-6), 6

7, Mukwonago (21-9), 8

8, Waunakee (32-3), 5

9, Sun Prairie (24-5), 9

10, Cedarburg (24-6), HM

Honorable mention: Waukesha West (26-8); Kimberly (21-10); Sussex Hamilton (19-18); Westosha Central (24-8); Neenah (23-12).

DIVISION 2

Rank, school (W-L), LW

1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (29-4), 1

2, Little Chute (25-0), 2

3, East Troy (14-7), 3

4, Wisconsin Lutheran (25-7), 5

5, Kettle Moraine Lutheran (16-9), 4

6, Appleton Xavier (23-10), 6

7, Merrill (27-7), 7

8, Mosinee (25-6), 8

9, Chilton (21-6), 10

10, University School of Milwaukee (20-1), 9

Honorable mention: Lakeside Lutheran (19-9); Lake Mills (15-4); Bloomer (22-5); McFarland (16-6); Hammond St. Croix Central (16-5).

DIVISION 3

Rank, school (W-L), LW

1, Stratford (32-0), 1

2, La Crosse Aquinas (23-2), 2

3, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (22-8), 3

4, Waterloo (19-8), 4

5, Hartland Living Word Lutheran (14-5), 6

6, Howards Grove (20-7), HM

7, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (18-3), 5

8, Cuba City (19-5), 9

9, Brillion (23-5), 7

10, Grantsburg (13-4), NR

Honorable mention: Racine Prairie (13-5); Oshkosh Lourdes (23-7); Colfax (17-5); Oconto (20-6); Fall Creek (20-6).

DIVISION 4

Rank, school (W-L), LW

1, Clayton (14-2), 1

2, Wausau Newman (20-7), 2

3, River Ridge (15-0), 3

4, Randolph (18-6), 4

5, Hilbert (17-5), 5

6, Burlington Catholic Central (18-7), 7

7, Mercer (20-4), 6

8, Benton (18-1), 8

9, Black Hawk (9-1), HM

10, Prentice (21-6), 10

Honorable mention: Chippewa Falls McDonell (16-13); Wausaukee (11-2); Seneca (9-4); Washburn (8-2); Marshfield Columbus (16-9).

