After winning the championship of the huge Lynn LaPorte Sprawl on Saturday, the Watertown girls volleyball team has springboarded into the No. 4 spot in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state Division 1 rankings.
The Goslings (30-5), who lead the Badger South Conference, were not ranked at all last week.
Badger North power Waunakee (32-3) fell three spots to No. 8 in this week’s rankings. Big Eight Conference power Sun Prairie (24-5) held on to its No. 9 ranking entering tonight’s big conference match against Verona.
Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels, the team Watertown beat in the Sprawl championship match, jumped up two spots to the No. 1 ranking in Division 1.
In Division 2, East Troy (14-7) of the Rock Valley Conference held on to the No. 3 ranking. Another Rock Valley team, McFarland (16-6), earned honorable mention along with Capitol North powers Lakeside Lutheran (19-9) and Lake Mills (15-4). Waukesha Catholic Memorial (29-4) held on to the No. 1 ranking.
In Division 3, Waterloo (19-8) held on to the No. 4 spot, and Cuba City (19-5) moved up one spot to No. 8. Stratford (32-0) maintained its No. 1 ranking.
In Division 4, River Ridge (15-0) remained at No. 3, Randolph (18-6) held its No. 4 ranking, Benton (18-1) stayed put at No. 8 and Black Hawk (9-1) jumped up to No. 9 this week. Seneca (9-4) earned honorable mention. Clayton (14-2) kept its No. 1 spot.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
DIVISION 1
Rank, school (W-L), LW
1, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (25-5), 3
2, River Falls (26-1), 2
3, Hartland Arrowhead (36-4), 1
4, Watertown (30-5), NR
5, Burlington (27-4), 4
6, Oconomowoc (22-6), 6
7, Mukwonago (21-9), 8
8, Waunakee (32-3), 5
9, Sun Prairie (24-5), 9
10, Cedarburg (24-6), HM
Honorable mention: Waukesha West (26-8); Kimberly (21-10); Sussex Hamilton (19-18); Westosha Central (24-8); Neenah (23-12).
DIVISION 2
Rank, school (W-L), LW
1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (29-4), 1
2, Little Chute (25-0), 2
3, East Troy (14-7), 3
4, Wisconsin Lutheran (25-7), 5
5, Kettle Moraine Lutheran (16-9), 4
6, Appleton Xavier (23-10), 6
7, Merrill (27-7), 7
8, Mosinee (25-6), 8
9, Chilton (21-6), 10
10, University School of Milwaukee (20-1), 9
Honorable mention: Lakeside Lutheran (19-9); Lake Mills (15-4); Bloomer (22-5); McFarland (16-6); Hammond St. Croix Central (16-5).
DIVISION 3
Rank, school (W-L), LW
1, Stratford (32-0), 1
2, La Crosse Aquinas (23-2), 2
3, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (22-8), 3
4, Waterloo (19-8), 4
5, Hartland Living Word Lutheran (14-5), 6
6, Howards Grove (20-7), HM
7, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (18-3), 5
8, Cuba City (19-5), 9
9, Brillion (23-5), 7
10, Grantsburg (13-4), NR
Honorable mention: Racine Prairie (13-5); Oshkosh Lourdes (23-7); Colfax (17-5); Oconto (20-6); Fall Creek (20-6).
DIVISION 4
Rank, school (W-L), LW
1, Clayton (14-2), 1
2, Wausau Newman (20-7), 2
3, River Ridge (15-0), 3
4, Randolph (18-6), 4
5, Hilbert (17-5), 5
6, Burlington Catholic Central (18-7), 7
7, Mercer (20-4), 6
8, Benton (18-1), 8
9, Black Hawk (9-1), HM
10, Prentice (21-6), 10
Honorable mention: Chippewa Falls McDonell (16-13); Wausaukee (11-2); Seneca (9-4); Washburn (8-2); Marshfield Columbus (16-9).