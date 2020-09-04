 Skip to main content
Prep girls volleyball 2020: Who's playing in the fall, and who's waiting for spring

Prep girls volleyball 2020: Who's playing in the fall, and who's waiting for spring

A list of girls volleyball programs in area conferences, and their decisions on whether to play in the traditional fall or alternative fall season next spring:

BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE

Fall (no conference competition): Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie.

Spring: Beaver Dam, DeForest, Mount Horeb, Waunakee.

BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE

Fall (no conference competition): Madison Edgewood, Watertown.

Spring: Fort Atkinson, Milton, Monona Grove, Monroe, Oregon, Stoughton.

BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE

Fall: None.

Spring: Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona.

CAPITOL NORTH CONFERENCE

Fall (no conference competition): Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Watertown Luther Prep.

Spring: Columbus, Lodi, Poynette.

CAPITOL SOUTH CONFERENCE

Fall (no conference competition): Marshall, Waterloo.

Spring: Belleville, Cambridge, New Glarus, Wisconsin Heights.

ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE

Fall: None.

Spring: Beloit Turner, Brodhead, Clinton, East Troy, Edgerton, Evansville, Jefferson, McFarland, Walworth Big Foot, Whitewater.

SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CONFERENCE

Fall: Dodgeville, Lancaster, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center, River Valley.

Spring: None.

TRAILWAYS CONFERENCE

Fall: Cambria-Friesland, Dodgeland (delayed to Oct. 1), Fall River, Horicon (delayed to Oct. 1), Hustisford (delayed to Oct. 1), Johnson Creek, Markesan, Montello, Orfordville Parkview, Oshkosh Lourdes, Oshkosh Valley Christian, Palmyra-Eagle, Pardeeville, Princeton/Green Lake, Randolph, Rio, Waupun Central Wis. Christian, Williams Bay.

Spring: Beaver Dam Wayland, Deerfield, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, Madison Country Day, Oakfield.

