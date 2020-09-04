Prep girls swimming and diving 2020: Who's playing in the fall, and who's waiting for spring

A list of area girls swimming and diving programs and their decisions on whether to play in the traditional fall or alternative fall season next spring:
BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Portage, River Valley/Richland Center, Sauk Prairie.
Spring: DeForest, Edgerton, Lodi/Wisconsin Heights, McFarland, Waunakee.
BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Fort Atkinson, Watertown.
Spring: Madison Edgewood, Milton, Monona Grove, Monroe, Oregon, Stoughton.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE
Fall: None.
Spring: Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona.
SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE
Spring: Jefferson/Cambridge.
