Prep girls golf 2020: Who's playing in the fall, and who's waiting for spring

A list of area girls golf programs and their decisions on whether to play in the traditional fall or alternative fall season next spring:
BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Baraboo, Beaver Dam, DeForest, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Waunakee.
Spring: Mount Horeb.
BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Fort Atkinson, Madison Edgewood, Watertown.
Spring: Milton, Monona Grove, Monroe, Oregon, Stoughton.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE
Fall: None.
Spring: Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona.
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE
Fall: Lakeside Lutheran.
Spring: Cambridge, Edgerton, Evansville, McFarland.
