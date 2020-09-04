 Skip to main content
Prep girls golf 2020: Who's playing in the fall, and who's waiting for spring

A list of area girls golf programs and their decisions on whether to play in the traditional fall or alternative fall season next spring:

BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE

Fall (no conference competition): Baraboo, Beaver Dam, DeForest, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Waunakee.

Spring: Mount Horeb.

BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE

Fall (no conference competition): Fort Atkinson, Madison Edgewood, Watertown.

Spring: Milton, Monona Grove, Monroe, Oregon, Stoughton.

BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE

Fall: None.

Spring: Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona.

ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE

Fall: Lakeside Lutheran.

Spring: Cambridge, Edgerton, Evansville, McFarland.

