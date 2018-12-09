Two of the state’s top scorers went head-to-head in a non-conference girls basketball battle Saturday afternoon, with McKenna Warnock and her Monona Grove Silver Eagles coming out on top.
Warnock scored 39 points to lead Monona Grove (5-1) to an 80-78 victory over host Milwaukee Academy of Science (2-3), which got 32 points from Shemera Williams.
Warnock, an Iowa recruit, made 13 baskets and went 11-for-20 from the line. Williams made three 3-pointers and went 7-for-11 from the line.
Monona Grove won the game with a late 23-9 scoring run that wiped out a 69-58 deficit. Monona Grove also got 10 points from Daryan Johnson. Toniah Williams scored 20 for Science.
Reedsburg 54, DeForest 52
The Beavers’ Mahra Wieman hit a go-ahead basket with less than two minutes remaining, and Ava Douglas hit a late free throw for a two-point lead in the final minute of a Badger North Conference game.
The Norskies had two chances to tie the game with put-back baskets, but neither fell before the final buzzer.
Douglas scored 16 points, Trenna Cherney 15 and Wieman 13 for Reedsburg (6-1, 4-0 Badger North). DeForest (4-3, 2-2) got 14 points from Maggie Trautsch and 12 from Grace Roth.
Waunakee 63, Portage 53
Waunakee (5-1, 3-1 Badger North) bounced back from a 21-17 halftime deficit to beat Portage (1-4, 1-3) in a battle of Warriors. Elena Maier led Waunakee with 16 points. Portage’s MacKenzie Roth scored 18 points before fouling out.
Baraboo 47, Mount Horeb 34
The visiting Thunderbirds (1-5, 1-3 Badger North) recorded their first win of the season against the host Vikings (2-4, 1-3). Baraboo took a 19-point lead entering halftime, and after Mount Horeb cut the deficit to 10, the Thunderbirds closed the game with 12 free throws.
Beaver Dam 71, Sauk Prairie 30
The Golden Beavers (6-0, 4-0 Badger North) remained unbeaten with a runaway victory over the Eagles (0-7, 0-4).
Monroe 63, Stoughton 52 University of Wisconsin recruit Sydney Hilliard scored 15 of her 32 points in the second half, making seven of eight second-half free throws, to help the Cheesemakers (5-2, 3-1 Badger South Conference) pull away from the Vikings (5-1, 3-1).
Megan Benzschawel added 11 points for Monroe. Stoughton got 12 points from Alex Ashworth, but could not draw closer than four points in the second half.
Oregon 66, Milton 58
Junior guard Liz Uhl went 8-for-9 from the line and finished with 22 points in leading the host Panthers (4-3, 2-2 Badger South) past the Red Hawks (1-4, 1-3). Milton junior Abbie Campion scored 22 points, going 6-for-6 from the line.
Madison Edgewood 49,
Fort Atkinson 37
Freshman forward Amber Grosse went 7-for-8 from the line and scored 15 points as the Crusaders (1-4, 1-3 Badger South) defeated the host Blackhawks (0-7, 0-5).
Madison Memorial 68,
Madison West 39
Senior guard Abby Wilson led the way with 18 points as the Spartans (6-1, 4-1 Big Eight Conference) defeated the Regents (0-5, 0-5) to move into a first-place tie. Guard Elise Kettleson led West with 11 points.
Sun Prairie 78, Verona 62
Guard Grace Hilber scored 27 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Cardinals (4-1, 4-1 Big Eight) moved into a tie for first place by defeating the Wildcats (4-2, 4-1). Freshman Aaliyah Smith led Verona with 20 points.
Middleton 59, Beloit Memorial 31
Junior Sitori Tanin scored 12 points as the Cardinals (4-2, 4-1 Big Eight) took a 16-point halftime lead and overpowered the Purple Knights (0-6, 0-5). Forward Tiana White led Beloit with 12 points.
Madison La Follette 66,
Janesville Craig 53
Kaytlin Eder made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead the host Lancers (4-1, 4-1 Big Eight) dpast the Cougars (2-3, 2-3). Emily Pierson scored 22 points for Craig and went 8-for-8 from the line.
Madison East 68,
Janesville Parker 44
The Purgolders (5-2, 3-2 Big Eight) received 18 points from Ashayla Moseberry, 17 from Kalena Bentley and 15 from Nevaehia Boston to roll past the Vikings (0-7, 0-5). East opened a 30-19 halftime lead. Jena Forrestal scored 20 points for Parker.
Watertown 48, Lake Geneva Badger 43
The visiting Goslings (6-0) opened a 31-17 halftime lead but had to hold off a late charge to beat the Badgers (4-3) in non-conference play. Jenna Koepp sank seven 3-point baskets and totaled 23 points for Watertown. Jada Moss had 12 for Badger.
New Glarus 71, Mauston 22
At JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells, the Glarner Knights (3-3) raced to a 36-12 halftime lead and beat the Golden Eagles (0-5). The winners got 13 points from Lily Himmelmann, 11 from Lexi Krause and 10 from JayLynn Benson.