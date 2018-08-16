While Reedsburg’s offense will need some time to get to know one another and develop chemistry on and off the field, the defense is already well-acquainted.
The Beavers allowed 245 points last season and averaged 27 points per game, the fourth-fewest in the Badger North Conference. While coach Brian Pottinger’s clock-burning triple option plays a role in limiting the opponent’s possession time, Reedsburg’s 4-3 defense did its part as well. But the unique part of the 2017 defensive corps was the youth, as Reedsburg had several sophomores in starting roles. With a seasoned junior class and a couple returning honorable mention all-conference performers, Pottinger is confident his defense will soar to even greater heights this fall.
“They’ve got a lot of playing experience; I think at one point we had seven sophomores on the field, and that’s tough in the Badger Conference,” Pottinger said. “But this year, that experience is only going to help them.”
The Beavers did lose last year’s top two tacklers in Trevor Steffen (130 tackles) and Joe Lichte (87), but return just about everyone else. Reedsburg’s defensive line will be led by 5-foot-6, 150-pound junior linebacker Robert Losic, who was third on the team in tackles (85), as well as 235-pound all-conference junior lineman John Schmitt (79), 180-pound senior defensive end Wayde Ernstmeyer (67), 180-pound junior defensive end Carter Daniels (38) and 205-pound junior linebacker Joe Statz (32). Reedsburg had 847 total tackles last year, the most in the Badger North.
In the backfield, the Beavers lost a bit more as honorable mention all-conference picks Kaleb Mueller (46) and Mason McMillen (27) graduated, but they still return senior Jon Zobel (5-9, 150), who earned honorable mention recognition as well. Pottinger said Zobel, Zeb Brown, Danny Kast and Carson Beyer will all be in the mix in the backfield.
“Our corners have to be able to cover, so they have to have decent speed,” Pottinger said. “Our safeties need to be able to tackle a little bit more, so you’ve got to have a physical kid.”
Reedsburg had two lopsided losses last season, a 49-7 loss to Mt. Horeb/Barneveld and a 43-3 loss to Waunakee, which went on to win the WIAA Division 2 State Championship. The Beavers also fell to DeForest 28-13, a team Pottinger believes will be even tougher yet.
“It will be Waunakee, DeForest and Mt. Horeb again,” Pottinger predicted for the Badger North race. “I don’t see that changing much. I think DeForest the last couple years has had young teams, so they’ve got a lot of kids coming back. I think they’ll be pretty tough.”
With tougher teams comes more time spent on the defensive side of the ball, and while Pottinger would rather have a dedicated defensive corps that can rest when the Beavers are on offense, most of the Beavers’ contributors will be playing both ways once again due to lack of numbers.
“Ideally, straight platooning is always the best way to go and we always strive to platoon as much as possible,” Pottinger said. “But we haven’t had the numbers or depth to do that the past several years. Platooning helps in several ways such as ease of learning one position, less fatigue, players get really good only playing one position, injuries don’t take a toll on both sides of the ball, fewer injuries, more practice reps and so on.”