Beavers at a glance

Coach: Brian Pottinger, 13th season (73-57)

On offense: Reedsburg's famous triple option will be in full force with returning honorable mention all-conference junior running back Casey Campbell, who ran for 457 yards and three touchdowns along with 5-foot-7, 175-pound senior Jason Walls, who ran for 361 yards and two touchdowns last year. They will be aided by either Hayden Hahn or Ethan Lee, who are competing for the starting quarterback position. The Beavers will have to rely on some fresh faces on the line.

On defense: The Beavers return an experienced group of juniors on the line and in the backfield of its reliable 4-3 defense. While the squad loses its top two tacklers, the line returns honorable mention all-conference junior lineman John Schmitt, junior linebacker Robert Losic and senior defensive end Wayde Ernstmeyer, just to name a few. Honorable mention all-conference pick Jon Zobel will lead the backfield.

Bottom line: If he can stay healthy, Campbell has the potential to bring the Beavers back to a winning season this fall. After failing to make the playoffs last year, Reedsburg is motivated to turn things around and with two star running backs along with an experienced defense, the Beavers will likely be a formidable squad.