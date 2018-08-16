With last year's 17-14 win over Reedsburg, Baraboo evened the overall series between the two teams at 62-62-6. The 2018 season will bring the 131st meeting between the teams, making it among the state's oldest football rivalries.

T-BIRDS AT A GLANCE

Coach: Steve Turkington, fifth season (7-30)

On offense: Steve Considine, in his first year as Baraboo's offensive coordinator, is looking to speed up the offense this fall. It starts with Mike Wech, a senior running back who will move around the formation in order to get the ball in his hands. Wech will be joined in the backfield by senior Joe Zemanovic and junior Tyson Fry, while senior quarterback Brock Turkington is entering his second season leading Baraboo's offense. Senior receivers Alex Brown and Caden Carpenter will look to create space on the outside, while senior tight Caden Blum will draw a bulk of the attention from opposing defenses. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Air Force Academy commit will look to relieve Turkington in the passing game while also helping the veteran linemen group that includes seniors Matt Gust, Brady Quinn, Joe Schick and Colton Terry. After a tough 2017 season, Baraboo's linemen will run a zone blocking scheme in the hopes of being more uniform up front. When the drive ends, the T-Birds will turn to junior kicker Graham Langkamp for the second straight year.

On defense: Size will be a strength for Baraboo's 3-4 base defense this fall, with 260-pound lineman Matt Gust, 250-pound lineman Joe Schick and 370-pound lineman Armando Martinez leading the way up front. Senior inside linebacker Gabe Larson, a 2017 honorable mention All-Badger North Conference pick, returns after recording the second most total tackles on the team last season with over 85. Senior linebacker Joe Zemanovic also returns with over 60 tackles last year.

Bottom line: For teams typically at the bottom of the Badger North, the goal is always to finish .500 in the conference and reach the WIAA playoffs. To do so, the Thunderbirds will look to be aggressive on both sides of the ball. The T-Birds will figure out what they have early on, as Badger South opponents Monona Grove and Stoughton prove difficult non-conference tests in the first two weeks of the season. Turkington thinks they'll be ready to go, as he has a motivated group of seniors that has worked hard in the offseason to make sure another 1-8 season doesn't happen this fall.