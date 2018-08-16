It’s a “playoffs or bust” mentality for the Baraboo High School football team this fall.
It’s been 12 long years since the Thunderbirds have played in the postseason, a drought that has proven to be difficult to end in the always-tough Badger North Conference. Fifth-year coach Steve Turkington said the T-Birds are hungrier than ever before to snap the skid.
“I’ve been telling the guys, we’ve got to make the playoffs. We just have to. That’s our mission,” Turkington said. “Obviously we want more than that, but as a program, it’s time. We have to do it. So the pressure is on.”
So what has changed since last year’s 1-8 campaign? For starters, the team has taken advantage of a brand new weight room at the high school. The two-story facility, which opened in early June, features everything a football team needs, including open floor space, 19 racks, dumbbells, weight machines and various cardio equipment.
“It’s a luxury to have something like that,” Turkington said. “It’s more bodies at once; you can increase the intensity, and have less rest time.”
But while the physical space is one thing, Turkington said the dedication and results from the workout program he implemented four years ago is another.
“This senior class is the first class that’s gone through the program that we wanted to have in place for four years,” Turkington said. “Our numbers are off the charts. We’ve got 12-14 guys under a 5(-second) 40-yard dash. It’s just unbelievable. And then we’ve got four kids that are right around 300 pounds on the bench press, our squats are between 300-400 pounds — just incredible numbers.
“So has it been the new weight room? Kind of, but it’s really been the result of four years. And there’s some pride of having been in that small weight room. But we’re not going to turn our backs on the new one. It’s phenomenal.”
Baraboo had to do some retooling last year, after the Thunderbirds lost their veteran quarterback along with their leading rusher and receiver following the 2016 season. While this year’s squad also must replace its leading rusher in Evan Vodak, it returns plenty of experience, including 19 letterwinners.
While last season was mostly dismal for the T-Birds, it was highlighted by a 17-14 victory over Badger North rival Reedsburg in Week 9. Not only did the win prevent the team from going winless on the year, it also snapped a five-year losing skid to the Beavers.
“There’s no question that was a huge piece of our season,” Turkington said. “You could probably win eight games and then lose to Reedsburg and it’s going to be viewed as a losing season. So yeah, we’ve got to win that game, and I’m sure they feel the same way. We want to hold onto the (Old River) Jug. It’s a lot of motivation going into the offseason. It really kind of saved us going into the offseason, because we finished strong.”
Baraboo has the same schedule as last year, only the home and away games are flipped. The T-Birds will have some grueling opponents once again, including a season opener against reigning Badger South Conference champion Monona Grove, followed by a road trip to Badger South runner-up Stoughton. And Baraboo will have a road game late in the season against defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Waunakee.
“Every year we’ve played a crossover game, except maybe one, we’ve played the Badger South champion,” Turkington said. “Last year, we played the champion and the runner-up in Monona Grove and Stoughton, and they’re both going to be good again. So I think when we find out how we match up with those really good teams in the South, it will tell us a lot on how we’re going to play this season.”
The most difficult stretch last season was the Mt. Horeb/Barneveld, DeForest, Sauk Prairie and Waunakee gauntlet. Taking out the 30-14 loss at Sauk Prairie, Baraboo was outscored 148-0 by Mt. Horeb/Barneveld, DeForest and Waunakee — the three teams that finished atop the Badger North.
In the end, Turkington feels confident the program will reach a new level this fall.
“We have a large senior class that has put in years of hard work in the weight room,” he said. “They have the potential to be one of the better teams we have had in recent years, depending on how they come together as a team. We could challenge for a spot in the middle of the Badger North standings and compete for a spot in the WIAA playoffs.”