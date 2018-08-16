Baraboo isn’t usually known for producing sizable athletes.
Whether it’s football, basketball or hockey, the Thunderbirds typically have to rely on speed and agility to get the job done, rather than sheer size and strength. But thanks to a well-attended offseason workout program in Baraboo’s new weight room, along with some younger athletes that simply have bigger frames than most, the T-Birds are going to have some size on both sides of the ball this fall.
While the offensive and defensive lines are doing a bit of reshaping, so is the coaching staff. Baraboo head coach Steve Turkington, who has served as the team’s offensive coordinator for the past four years, swapped places with Steve Considine, who ran the defense. Turkington, who helped run a reliable 3-4 base defense as an assistant coach in Verona for 14 years, is excited to get back to his roots.
“I was just itching to get back to it, and Steve (Considine) said, ‘Hey, I’ll do the offense,’” he said. “I went through some offensive systems, similar to what we did against Reedsburg last year, and said this is what I want to do. I researched it, and had some help. Robb Koseor, who is a coach on our staff, researched a bunch of it and helped me out, and Steve is all for it, so he’s implementing it. He’s got great ideas on how he wants to do it, so I kind of laid the framework out and he’s taking it and running with it. And it fits our personnel really well and the kids we have in Baraboo.”
Defensively, the Thunderbirds lost their leading tackler in Alex Statz but return 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior linebacker Gabe Larson, who was second on the team with 85 tackles last year. Senior linebacker Joe Zemanovic (5-9, 175) will also be relied upon, as he amassed over 60 tackles. Linebacker Tyson Fry, a 200-pound junior, will also be in the mix.
The Thunderbirds will feel the loss of graduated senior Brandon Barbour, who made more than 65 tackles, but Turkington said he’s more than confident with some new, big bodies in the tackle and defensive end positions.
“On the defensive line, we’re going to rotate some guys,” he said. “Matt Gust, Joe Schick, both of those guys are 270 pounds. We’ve got Armando Martinez, who’s going to be a junior and is 370 pounds. So we’ve got some big guys up front. Colton Terry, Brady Quinn, those guys are seniors. Quick, slant runners, that kind of stuff.
“And then you look at Caden Blum; he’s a returning starter who’s going to play outside linebacker. He’s going to be good for us. Joe Zemanovic’s been a starter on outside linebacker for the last two years; he’s quick. And then Gabe Larson, who was honorable mention all-conference last year; he’ll be an inside ’backer for us. And talking about the weight room, too; his progression has been really good.”
As a team, the T-Birds allowed 316 points last season, an average of 35 points per game. Turkington said those numbers will likely go way down this year.
“The problem was offensively and defensively, we couldn’t find the scheme that fit our kids, and the one thing we do have now is we’ve got some big kids walking the hallways,” he said. “We’re pushing really hard; we’ve got some really high standards in place with our day-to-day process that the kids have to follow. So everything is just getting better.”
In the backfield, Baraboo returns a couple of quick senior safeties in Pablo Ramirez (5-9, 170) and Caden Carpenter (5-10, 190), while 6-1 senior Alex Brown returns as the team’s top cornerback. Also in the mix will be senior Zach Kargel, Mike Wech and 6-5 sophomore Jake Schaefer.
“He’s got these long levers, so he can lock a guy out and they can’t move him,” Turkington said of Schaefer. “So we’ve got some good, young depth and some good senior leadership (with) senior guys in every position of the group.”
Besides defending state champ Waunakee, a team that defeated Baraboo 62-0 last year, Turkington said DeForest will be another squad that will be hard to defend against.
“They’re just reloading,” he said. “They’ve had good freshmen and JV teams too, so I think they’re going to be the team that’s going to be tough to stop. And they’re in a spread system just like everybody else.”
Turkington said the best quality of his squad is the never-give-up attitude, which was displayed in last year’s Week 9 win over Reedsburg.
“One thing I feel really good about is our kids never quit,” he said. “It’s very common for teenagers to say, all right, I’m moving on to basketball or wrestling or whatever it is.”