Reedsburg football coach Brian Pottinger knows a thing or two when it comes to winning games.
Pottinger, who enters his 13th year with the team, has amassed an overall record of 73-57. His impressive resume includes a WIAA Division 3 state championship in 2009 a year after a state runner-up showing, and state semifinal appearances in 2014 and 2015.
But recently the Beavers’ success rate has taken a bit of a dip, as Reedsburg is coming off back-to-back losing seasons. So what will it take for the Beavers to go back to their winning ways? For Pottinger, it all starts with the mental side of things, which was a focal point during the first week of practice.
“Sometimes it’s a grind going through the two-a-day practices like this and the preseason stuff, but it’s obviously something that you have to go through, go through a process to get where you want to be,” he said. “The kids got to kind of shift their mentality, their thinking. When you’re coming off a summer where it’s kind relaxed, you don’t have school or jobs, you have fun, things like that.
"You’ve got to switch gears when you hit football and sometimes it takes a little bit of time to shift back into football mentality and start getting mentally tough, and focusing on assignments and things like that.”
Reedsburg missed the playoffs last year after going 2-7, which hasn’t happened since 2011. The Beavers also gave up the Old River Jug for the first time in five years after losing to Baraboo 17-14 in the final week of the season. Pottinger said while his team doesn’t like to look back on the past, everyone still wants to see improvement.
“Honestly, it’s not something we’ve talked about,” Pottinger said about last year. “This is a new team, a new season. It’s probably in the back of everybody’s minds. It’s in the back of my mind, and I’m sure we all in our own ways use it as motivation. When you’re 2-7, you’ve got to work a little harder at some things and get better.”
The Beavers will have another tough schedule on their hands. They face Monroe, Milton and DeForest to start the season, three opponents they fell to last year. With some tough opponents and only four home games this fall, Pottinger said execution has been a point of emphasis at practice.
“It’s the mental part of the game that we’re working on. Finishing everything," he said. "Whatever it is what you’re doing, finishing a drill, finishing a play, that kind of stuff. We have to learn to finish everything and not take things for granted.”
Reedsburg will have some holes to fill as 21 seniors were lost from last year’s squad, nine of which earned honorable mention all-conference honors. One significant void was left by kicker and punter Mason McMillen, who made 10 of 15 extra point attempts in 2017 and was 3-for-3 in field goals. He also served as a reliable receiver, cornerback and punt and kick returner.
“Right now, we’re going to miss him as a kicker because we don’t have a kicker,” Pottinger said. "He was a senior, was very reliable and he was a kid that did a lot of different things for us so in that regard yeah, he’s a kind that you’ll miss quite a bit because he was so versatile."
Pottinger said Hayden Hahn, Ben Jones and Rylee Dorow have expressed interest in taking over as the team’s kicker, but the Beavers might wind up scoring either six or eight points with every touchdown made.
“Who knows, we might just go for two every time,” Pottinger said. “If I can’t find consistency in the kicking game, we’ll go for two. It’s not worth it.”