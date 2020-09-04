 Skip to main content
Prep football 2020: Who's playing in the fall, and who's waiting for spring

Prep football 2020: Who's playing in the fall, and who's waiting for spring

A list of football programs in area and region conferences, and their decisions on whether to play in the traditional fall or alternative fall season next spring:

BADGER LARGE CONFERENCE

Fall season (no conference competition): Watertown

Alternative season (spring): Beaver Dam, DeForest, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Milton, Oregon, Waunakee

BADGER SMALL CONFERENCE

Fall (no conference competition): Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie

Spring: Fort Atkinson, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb/Barneveld, Stoughton

BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE

Fall: None

Spring: Beloit Memorial, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona

CAPITOL CONFERENCE

Fall (no conference competition): Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Watertown Luther Prep, Horicon/Hustisford (skipping first two weeks).

Spring: Columbus, Lodi, Beloit Turner, Walworth Big Foot

EASTERN SUBURBAN CONFERENCE

Fall (no conference competition): Cambridge, Marshall, Waterloo, Dodgeland, Markesan, Palmyra-Eagle, Pardeeville

Spring: Clinton

RIDGE & VALLEY CONFERENCE

Fall: Boscobel, De Soto, Highland, Hillsboro, Ithaca

Spring: Riverdale, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca

ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE

Fall: Madison Edgewood

Spring: Edgerton, Evansville, McFarland, Monroe, East Troy, Jefferson, Whitewater

SCENIC BLUFFS CONFERENCE

Fall: Onalaska Luther

Spring: Bangor, Brookwood, Cashton, Necedah, New Lisbon, Royall

SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE

Fall: Adams-Friendship, Mauston, Montello co-op, Wautoma, Westfield, Wisconsin Dells

Spring: Poynette, Southwestern

SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CONFERENCE

Fall: River Valley, Dodgeville, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center

Spring: New Glarus/Monticello, Brodhead/Juda

SWAL

Fall: Darlington, Lancaster, Mineral Point

Spring: Belleville, Cuba City, Fennimore, Orfordville Parkview/Albany

TRAILWAYS CONFERENCE

Fall: Cambria-Friesland, Delafield St. John's NW, Fall River/Rio, Johnson Creek, Oshkosh Lourdes, Randolph

Spring: Deerfield

SOUTHERN (Eight-player)

Fall: Belmont, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, Neenah St. Mary/Oshkosh Valley Christian, Williams Bay

Spring: Kickapoo/La Farge, North Crawford, Oakfield, Wonewoc-Center/Weston

