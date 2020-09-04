Prep football 2020: Who's playing in the fall, and who's waiting for spring

A list of football programs in area and region conferences, and their decisions on whether to play in the traditional fall or alternative fall season next spring:
BADGER LARGE CONFERENCE
Fall season (no conference competition): Watertown
Alternative season (spring): Beaver Dam, DeForest, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Milton, Oregon, Waunakee
BADGER SMALL CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie
Spring: Fort Atkinson, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb/Barneveld, Stoughton
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE
Fall: None
Spring: Beloit Memorial, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona
CAPITOL CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Watertown Luther Prep, Horicon/Hustisford (skipping first two weeks).
Spring: Columbus, Lodi, Beloit Turner, Walworth Big Foot
EASTERN SUBURBAN CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Cambridge, Marshall, Waterloo, Dodgeland, Markesan, Palmyra-Eagle, Pardeeville
Spring: Clinton
RIDGE & VALLEY CONFERENCE
Fall: Boscobel, De Soto, Highland, Hillsboro, Ithaca
Spring: Riverdale, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE
Fall: Madison Edgewood
Spring: Edgerton, Evansville, McFarland, Monroe, East Troy, Jefferson, Whitewater
SCENIC BLUFFS CONFERENCE
Fall: Onalaska Luther
Spring: Bangor, Brookwood, Cashton, Necedah, New Lisbon, Royall
SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE
Fall: Adams-Friendship, Mauston, Montello co-op, Wautoma, Westfield, Wisconsin Dells
Spring: Poynette, Southwestern
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CONFERENCE
Fall: River Valley, Dodgeville, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center
Spring: New Glarus/Monticello, Brodhead/Juda
SWAL
Fall: Darlington, Lancaster, Mineral Point
Spring: Belleville, Cuba City, Fennimore, Orfordville Parkview/Albany
TRAILWAYS CONFERENCE
Fall: Cambria-Friesland, Delafield St. John's NW, Fall River/Rio, Johnson Creek, Oshkosh Lourdes, Randolph
Spring: Deerfield
SOUTHERN (Eight-player)
Fall: Belmont, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, Neenah St. Mary/Oshkosh Valley Christian, Williams Bay
Spring: Kickapoo/La Farge, North Crawford, Oakfield, Wonewoc-Center/Weston
