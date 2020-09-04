Prep cross country 2020: Who's playing in the fall, and who's waiting for spring

A list of area cross country programs and their decisions on whether to play in the traditional fall or alternative fall season next spring:
BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Baraboo, Beaver Dam, DeForest, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Waunakee.
Spring: Mount Horeb.
BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Fort Atkinson, Madison Edgewood, Watertown.
Spring: Milton, Monona Grove, Monroe, Oregon, Stoughton.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE
Fall: None.
Spring: Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona.
CAPITOL CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Deerfield/Cambridge, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi, Marshall, Poynette, Waterloo, Watertown Luther Prep.
Spring: Belleville, Columbus, New Glarus/Monticello, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld.
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE
Fall: None.
Spring: Edgerton, Evansville, McFarland.
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CONFERENCE
Fall: River Valley.
TRAILWAYS CONFERENCE
Fall: Madison St. Ambrose.
Spring: Madison Country Day/Abundant Life.
