 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep cross country 2020: Who's playing in the fall, and who's waiting for spring

Prep cross country 2020: Who's playing in the fall, and who's waiting for spring

A list of area cross country programs and their decisions on whether to play in the traditional fall or alternative fall season next spring:

BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE

Fall (no conference competition): Baraboo, Beaver Dam, DeForest, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Waunakee.

Spring: Mount Horeb.

BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE

Fall (no conference competition): Fort Atkinson, Madison Edgewood, Watertown.

Spring: Milton, Monona Grove, Monroe, Oregon, Stoughton.

BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE

Fall: None.

Spring: Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona.

CAPITOL CONFERENCE

Fall (no conference competition): Deerfield/Cambridge, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi, Marshall, Poynette, Waterloo, Watertown Luther Prep.

Spring: Belleville, Columbus, New Glarus/Monticello, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld.

ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE

Fall: None.

Spring: Edgerton, Evansville, McFarland.

SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CONFERENCE

Fall: River Valley.

TRAILWAYS CONFERENCE

Fall: Madison St. Ambrose.

Spring: Madison Country Day/Abundant Life.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics