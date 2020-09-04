Prep boys volleyball 2020: Who's playing in the fall, and who's waiting for spring

×
A list of boys volleyball programs and their decisions on whether to play in the traditional fall or alternative fall season next spring:
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE
Fall: None.
Spring: Beloit Memorial, Fort Atkinson, Madison Edgewood, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West.
Art Kabelowsky | Wisconsin State Journal
Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.
