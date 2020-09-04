 Skip to main content
Prep boys volleyball 2020: Who's playing in the fall, and who's waiting for spring

A list of boys volleyball programs and their decisions on whether to play in the traditional fall or alternative fall season next spring:

BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE

Fall: None.

Spring: Beloit Memorial, Fort Atkinson, Madison Edgewood, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West.

