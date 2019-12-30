Prep boys swimming preview: Area has lots of challengers for Division 1 individual, team titles

THINGS TO WATCH

A new Cardinal rule? Although Sun Prairie has always been a solid contender in the talent-rich Big Eight Conference, the Cardinals have never taken first or second as a team in the WIAA Division 1 state meet. Last year, the Cardinals took sixth at state, the best finish in program history. And coach Joel Coyne has a lot of returnees from that team, led by junior sprinter Ben Wiegand, senior sprinter Cade Roggenbauer, junior distance freestyler James Werwie and a number of other returnees. The Cardinals’ rise in the conference will depend on how fast Coyne can develop team depth. “I expect Sun Prairie to have a breakout season and best in program history,” Coyne said. “We are returning a very strong class and are prepared to be in the mix at state.”