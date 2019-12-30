Prep boys swimming: Madison West's Charlie Feller ready to carry the load as a senior

When the Madison West boys swimming team won a repeat WIAA Division 1 state team championship last March, Charlie Feller knew it wasn’t time to relax. It was time to step up.
That’s because many of the top point-scorers from those championship teams would be lost to graduation when it was time for the newest edition of the Regents to dive into the 2019-2020 season.
Feller says he and his fellow seniors are up for the challenge.
And Feller’s flexibility — allowing him to contribute in any event — might help to make a third consecutive championship run possible.
“He’s one of those special swimmers,” Regents coach Jack Englehardt said. “He chooses to specialize in breaststroke, but we can put him in pretty much anything. He could potentially swim any of the four strokes on our medley relay.”
The flexibility is a bonus, but his performance in the breaststroke at state last season helped the Regents overcome a deficit late in the meet.
Trailing eventual runner-up Middleton, West won two of the final three events. Heller placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke in 56.72 seconds to help the Regents claim their 15th state boys swimming championship overall.
“It’s the event where I’m the most competitive,” Feller said of the breaststroke. “I’m competing against other people and not worrying about myself.”
Along with his second-place finish in the breaststroke, Feller — who has committed to swim at the University of Iowa —was part of the 200 medley relay that broke the state-meet record with a winning time of 1:30.83. He also anchored the second-place 200 freestyle relay (1:23.68) and took fifth in the 200 individual medley (1:54.71).
This season, however, Feller knows the team needs to fill some gaps. And he isn’t afraid of potential learning experiences as the schedule unfolds.
“I’m expecting a lot of ups and downs,” Feller said. “It’s up to us where we want to go. It’s going to be a lot harder. But whatever we set our minds to, I think we can accomplish this year.”
Englehardt, a first-year head coach after assisting last season, sees Feller growing into a leadership role with impactful swimmers from the class of 2019 — led by four-event state champion Wes Jekel, now swimming down the street from West at the University of Wisconsin.
The newer swimmers, including underclassmen, will need to pick up a lot of slack if they expect the Regents to extend their state championship streak to three. One more state title for the Regents will tie Madison Memorial for the all-time lead with 16 overall championships.
Englehardt realizes the difficulty in repeating for a third year, but he will look to Feller to fit where needed.
Feller’s positive attitude is rubbing off on his teammates, Englehardt says — and he hopes the senior’s skills can rub off on them as well.
“He talks to all the freshmen, giving them pointers,” Englehardt said. “He’s just been a great example to all of the younger kids, even before the season started.”