Prep boys swimming: Madison West's Charlie Feller ready to carry the load as a senior

Along with his second-place finish in the breaststroke, Feller — who has committed to swim at the University of Iowa —was part of the 200 medley relay that broke the state-meet record with a winning time of 1:30.83. He also anchored the second-place 200 freestyle relay (1:23.68) and took fifth in the 200 individual medley (1:54.71).

This season, however, Feller knows the team needs to fill some gaps. And he isn’t afraid of potential learning experiences as the schedule unfolds.

“I’m expecting a lot of ups and downs,” Feller said. “It’s up to us where we want to go. It’s going to be a lot harder. But whatever we set our minds to, I think we can accomplish this year.”

Englehardt, a first-year head coach after assisting last season, sees Feller growing into a leadership role with impactful swimmers from the class of 2019 — led by four-event state champion Wes Jekel, now swimming down the street from West at the University of Wisconsin.

The newer swimmers, including underclassmen, will need to pick up a lot of slack if they expect the Regents to extend their state championship streak to three. One more state title for the Regents will tie Madison Memorial for the all-time lead with 16 overall championships.