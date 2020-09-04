Prep boys soccer 2020: Who's playing in the fall, and who's waiting for spring

A list of boys soccer programs and their decisions on whether to play in the traditional fall or alternative fall season next spring:
BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie.
Spring: Beaver Dam, DeForest, Mount Horeb, Waunakee.
BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Madison Edgewood, Watertown.
Spring: Fort Atkinson, Milton, Monona Grove, Monroe, Oregon, Stoughton.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE
Fall: None.
Spring: Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona.
CAPITOL CONFERENCE
Fall (no conference competition): Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Watertown Luther Prep, Wisconsin Dells.
Spring: Belleville/New Glarus, Cambridge/Deerfield, Columbus, Hustisford/Dodgeland, Lodi, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld.
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE
Fall: None.
Spring: East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle, Edgerton, Evansville, Jefferson, McFarland, Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay, Whitewater.
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CONFERENCE
Fall: Dodgeville/Mineral Point, Platteville/Lancaster, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center, River Valley.
