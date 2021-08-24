POWER PITCHING

Cincinnati's three scheduled starters — right-handers Tyler Mahle, Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray — are a combined 1-3 with a 4.80 ERA against Milwaukee this season while the Brewers' trio of right-handers Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff and left-hander Brett Anderson (above) have combined for a 2.77 ERA in six starts against Cincinnati.
Brewers starters have combined for a 3.11 ERA, the second-best mark in the National League and are second in strikeouts (697), slightly ahead of the Reds who are third with 680 with a combined ERA of 3.90, which is good for sixth in the NL.
Milwaukee's bullpen has the league's fourth-best ERA (3.74) while the Reds sit 13th with a 5.18 mark.
Overall, the Brewers have the third-best staff ERA in the National League (3.37), are second with 1,246 strikeouts and trail only the Dodgers by holding opposing hitters to a .217 batting average.
Cincinnati's 4.41 ERA is 10th among NL teams and the Reds are fourth in strikeouts (1,200) and ninth in opponents' batting average (.242).