POWER FORWARD
POWER FORWARD

Carlson v UW Whitewater for 2021 preview

Wisconsin Badgers forward Ben Carlson works against UW-Whitewater forward Trevon Chislom during their exhibition game at the Kohl Center. (Steve Apps, For the State Journal)

Projected starter

Player Year Height Weight Hometown 
Ben Carlson Fr. 6-9 226 Woodbury, Minn. 

Backups (in alphabetical order)

Player Year Height Weight Hometown 
Steven Crowl So. 7-0 234 Eagan, Minn. 
Chris Hodges Fr. 6-9 239 Schaumburg, Ill. 
Markus Ilver Fr. 6-8 219 Tallinn, Estonia 
Matthew Mors Fr. 6-7 241 Yankton, S.D. 

Overview

Carlson was injured for a majority of last season, but he is healthy this season and already has shown improvement in his game. He averaged 2.9 points In the seven games he did play last season. He’s confident in his ball handling and knows how to get to the rim. He can score down low and from beyond the arc.

Members of the UW coaching staff were impressed with Ilver right off the bat and thought he was further along in his game than they originally thought. He was one of three players who was recruited completely virtually. His senior year in high school was cut short, but he knows how to play tough without getting too aggressive. He’s also a versatile shooter. 

Crowl has been the standout for the center spot, but he could play power forward depending on matchups.

