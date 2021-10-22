POWER CLASHES

The Badgers will hit the road for matches at No. 9 Nebraska (15-3, 9-0) next Wednesday and Purdue (14-4, 6-3) on Oct. 31 after this weekend's matches.
“I can’t believe there are too many teams that have that kind of stretch in front of them,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said. “That’s a gnarly stretch.”
Things will be a little gnarly for each of the Big Ten’s six teams ranked among the top 14 nationally and hold the top six spots in the standings as the conference season hits the midway point this weekend.
Those six teams have met six times in various combinations. But there will be eight such matchups in the next two weekends.
UW is the only team that will be involved in four of those confrontations, with No. 9 Nebraska and No. 12 Minnesota both facing three top foes and No. 6 Ohio State, No. 7 Purdue and No. 14 Penn State in two power matchups apiece.
“I think it’s fair to say we’re all going to learn a lot about ourselves,” Sheffield said. “There will probably be the possibility of a little more separation in the standings these next couple weeks.”