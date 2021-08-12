Positioning for a post-pandemic world

As the global economy bounces back, investors will face both uncertainties and opportunities. In order to maintain a strong portfolio, you’ll need to adjust for reflation, navigate volatility and position for structural growth. Our team is here to help you prepare for the aftermath of a global pandemic.

Here are 5 questions to consider to strengthen your portfolio:

– Are you positioned for reflation?

– Are you using volatility to invest and help preserve your assets?

– Are you seeking opportunities globally?

– Are you positioned for structural growth?

– Is your portfolio sustainable?

Looking further ahead, it is evident that the pandemic has accelerated various key trends. The post-pandemic world is likely to be more digital and more sustainable. It is also one in which economic power has shifted further from West to East. With this in mind, we think now is a good time for investors to take a fresh look at new allocation strategies.

