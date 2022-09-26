 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Portage (4-2, 3-1) at Stoughton (2-4, 2-2)

Portage quarterback Gavin Thompson

Portage quarterback Gavin Thompson drops back to throw during the Warriors' victory over Milton on Friday. 

Since losing to DeForest on Sept. 9, the Warriors have been on a roll, beating Fort Atkinson 26-14 and Milton 31-26 the last two weeks to stay atop of the Badger Small Conference. The Vikings on the other hand started the season on a three-game losing streak, but have gotten back on track, winning two of their last three games to still have a chance at making the postseason with an above .500 league record.

