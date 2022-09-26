Portage (4-2, 3-1) at Stoughton (2-4, 2-2)

Since losing to DeForest on Sept. 9, the Warriors have been on a roll, beating Fort Atkinson 26-14 and Milton 31-26 the last two weeks to stay atop of the Badger Small Conference. The Vikings on the other hand started the season on a three-game losing streak, but have gotten back on track, winning two of their last three games to still have a chance at making the postseason with an above .500 league record.