Pomegranate May 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular UW-Madison condemns racist video, says it can't discipline person who posted it A video of a suspected student voicing racial slurs has prompted outcry and a petition for the person to be expelled. Wisconsin football backup quarterback enters transfer portal A backup who had a strong spring entered the transfer portal, leaving one quarterback from the Paul Chryst era still on the roster. UW-Madison students demand expulsion for student who made racist video Other demands from students included a no tolerance policy at the University of Wisconsin System level for hate speech and adding racial bias … Nine-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile coming to Madison this summer Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is coming to Breese Stevens Field with special guest Brandy Clark. J.J. Watt 'retiring' from retirement with new family venture The former NFL and Wisconsin football star is taking his fandom to the next level with a team headed for the English Premier League.