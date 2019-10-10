JIM POLZIN, STATE JOURNAL UW BEAT REPORTER:
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Faion Hicks (1). Michigan State features one of the most productive wide receivers in the Big Ten in senior Darrell Stewart Jr. UW’s young secondary hasn’t been tested much this season, but it’s likely that’ll change against the Spartans. It’ll require a group effort to slow down Michigan State’s passing game, but Hicks is the Badgers’ best cover corner and could draw the Stewart assignment.