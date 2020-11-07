POLL: Are you satisfied with the outcome of the 2020 election?
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former California Republican U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa declared victory in his race to return to Congress where he once headed the powerful House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and launched investigations of the Obama administration.
As soon as the news buzzed on their phones, Americans gathered spontaneously on street corners and front lawns — honking their horns, banging pots and pans, starting impromptu dance parties — as an agonizingly vitriolic election and exhausting four-day wait for results came to an end Saturday morning. And for all that joy, there was equal parts sorrow, anger and mistrust on the other side.
A small crowd Downtown Saturday morning before the race was called turned into hundreds of people honking horns, cheering and waving signs after Biden was declared the winner, while some Trump supporters turned out in protest.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden just won the presidency. That may turn out to be the easy part.
A smattering of protests broke out around the country Saturday after former Vice President Joe Biden won the presidency, but they were mostly peaceful after days of tense standoffs and and armed Trump supporters gathering nightly outside offices where workers were counting the votes.
Biden, 77, the oldest president-elect, sells himself as the experienced, empathetic elder statesman particularly suited to unifying a divided country.