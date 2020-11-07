 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
POLL: Are you satisfied with the outcome of the 2020 election?

POLL: Are you satisfied with the outcome of the 2020 election?

POLL: Are you satisfied with the outcome of the 2020 election?

You voted:

Looking back at Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign in photos

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Elation and Anger: Catharsis in the streets as election ends
National News

Elation and Anger: Catharsis in the streets as election ends

  • Updated

As soon as the news buzzed on their phones, Americans gathered spontaneously on street corners and front lawns — honking their horns, banging pots and pans, starting impromptu dance parties — as an agonizingly vitriolic election and exhausting four-day wait for results came to an end Saturday morning. And for all that joy, there was equal parts sorrow, anger and mistrust on the other side.

Biden win brings protest, tense moments and some celebration
National News

Biden win brings protest, tense moments and some celebration

  • Updated

A smattering of protests broke out around the country Saturday after former Vice President Joe Biden won the presidency, but they were mostly peaceful after days of tense standoffs and and armed Trump supporters gathering nightly outside offices where workers were counting the votes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics