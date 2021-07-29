Police rescued more than Capitol -- Diana Vance

Wisconsin residents should thank those heroes who saved our nation's Capitol from being overrun by violent supporters of Donald Trump. I hope many in Wisconsin watched these men on television as they appeared before the Select Committee in Washington on Tuesday.

These brave men courageously fought off Trump's supporters Jan. 6 and have gone back to their jobs because they love the Capitol. By saving the Capitol from Trump's mob, they also saved our democracy. That is an incredible and history-making achievement.

Their names should be written down in history books as the men who saved us from an autocrat.

Trump incited this mob on Jan. 6, telling them to “Fight like hell” and “Go to the Capitol.” The Capitol and Washington, D.C., police faced a vicious horde of angry men.

I hope historians record their defense against overwhelming odds. The rioters hurt 140 officers with weapons such as bear spray and flag poles. Without the success of our police, we would be living under a dictator. Do Americans realize that? My God, it could have happened.