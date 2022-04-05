 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pole vault

Miranda Firari

Dodgeland junior Miranda Firari safely clears 11-feet, 6 inches during the girls pole vault at last year's WIAA Division 3 state meet on June 24, 2021. She took third and is back this spring for her senior season. 

Miranda Firari, sr., Dodgeland — Claimed bronze in the Division 3 field, clearing 11-9. Lost out on second place by a tiebreaker (number of missed attempts), and also took fifth in the 100-meter dash (:13.43).

