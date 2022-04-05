 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pole vault

Riley Hibner

Portage junior Riley Hibner clears 12 feet, 6 inches during the boys pole vault competition at a WIAA Division 2 sectional meet on June 17, 2021 in Whitewater. 

Owen Stevens-Werthman, sr., Madison Memorial — Werthman placed fourth at sectionals last season (11-6). He is the best returning finisher from the Madison Memorial sectional, as the three ahead of him were seniors.

Avrey Pierick, sr., DeForest — The senior qualified for sectionals last season, when he finished just behind Stevens-Werthman, clearing 11-0.

Riley Hibner, sr., Portage — At the Whitewater sectional last season, Hibner placed sixth in the pole vault (13-0), narrowly missing out on making it to the Division 2 state meet. Jack Neupert of Beloit Turner also cleared 13-0, but with less misses than Hibner. And Lodi's Melvin Mcintyre took fourth (13-3). Both advanced while Hibner came up just short. 

