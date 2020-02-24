You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
What Wisconsin learned about political polls between 2016 and 2020
alert
FRONT PAGE | PODCAST EPISODE 11

What Wisconsin learned about political polls between 2016 and 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Results of a new Wisconsin statewide poll, released Sunday, show Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in a commanding lead ahead of the Democratic presidential nominees. But, given the surprise outcome of the 2016 presidential election, the question remains: How accurate are political polls in an election year?

Director of the UW-Madison Elections Research Center Barry Burden and the Wisconsin State Journal’s State and Politics Editor Matt DeFour discuss the new survey and polling partner YouGov’s online method of canvassing the public.

Visit madison.com to check out Riley Vetterkind’s article to learn more about the poll results.

Front Page is the State Journal’s new weekly podcast that takes a look behind the scenes of some of the newspaper’s most interesting stories.

In this podcast series, listeners can hear reporters talk about the heartwarming, heartbreaking and hard-hitting news they cover on a regular basis.

Visit go.madison.com/frontpage to hear a new episode of Front Page every Monday. You can also subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play and Spotify.

Front Page podcast: Catch up on all of the State Journal's episodes

"Front Page," the Wisconsin State Journal’s weekly news podcast, takes a look behind the scenes of some of the newspaper’s most interesting stories.

Front Page podcast: Reporter David Wahlberg travels Wisconsin to uncover challenges faced by dementia patients and caregivers
Local News
alert top story

Front Page podcast: Reporter David Wahlberg travels Wisconsin to uncover challenges faced by dementia patients and caregivers

  • Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal

On the third episode of Front Page, health and medicine reporter David Wahlberg traveled across Wisconsin to talk with residents who are struggling with dementia. In rural parts of the state, he found that fewer services for those facing the disease pose a challenge for patients and their caregivers. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics