Toriana Pettaway, the City of Madison's racial equity coordinator, says that the city has a bias toward "whoever yells the loudest," instead of listening to all its residents. If elected mayor, she said that would change.
"Let's start thinking about, how do we do shared prosperity in a way that talks about our common values," Pettaway said.
Pettaway is one of eight candidates in the race for mayor, but she will not be on the ballot this February — rather, she's running as a write-in candidate. On this Election Edition episode of the Madsplainers podcast, Abby talks with Pettaway about why she's running a write-in campaign, her work on issues of race and equity, and her frustrations with Madison "intellectualizing" problems but not solving them.
Here's a rundown of who else is in the race:
Satya Rhodes Conway, managing director of the Mayors Innovation Project at the Center on Wisconsin Strategy and a former alder
- Mo Cheeks, District 10 alder and vice president of business development at MIOsoft Corporation
- Raj Shukla, executive director of River Alliance of Wisconsin and chair of the Sustainable Madison Committee
