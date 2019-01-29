Try 1 month for 99¢
MayorBarrymore31-01092019231458 (copy)

Toriana Pettaway, center, the city’s racial equity coordinator, speaks at a mayoral debate at the Barrymore Theatre earlier this month.

 SHARON VANORNY

Toriana Pettaway, the City of Madison's racial equity coordinator, says that the city has a bias toward "whoever yells the loudest," instead of listening to all its residents. If elected mayor, she said that would change.

"Let's start thinking about, how do we do shared prosperity in a way that talks about our common values," Pettaway said.

Pettaway is one of eight candidates in the race for mayor, but she will not be on the ballot this February — rather, she's running as a write-in candidate. On this Election Edition episode of the Madsplainers podcast, Abby talks with Pettaway about why she's running a write-in campaign, her work on issues of race and equity, and her frustrations with Madison "intellectualizing" problems but not solving them.

Here's a rundown of who else is in the race:

Also listen to our previous episodes on the mayoral race:

In the meantime, please let us know what you think of this podcast! Email show producer Erik Lorenzsonn at erikl@madison.com with your thoughts.

You can subscribe to the show on iTunes or anywhere else podcasts are found. The RSS feed is here.

In the meantime, please check out our other Cap Times podcasts, including Jessie Opoien's new election podcast Wedge Issues, our student debt series The Cost of Opportunity and our food and drink show The Corner Table

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0