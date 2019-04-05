Try 3 months for $3
CAPSatyaElectionParty3N1A4043-04022019214847 (copy)

Satya Rhodes-Conway celebrates her victory over incumbent Paul Soglin by signing the "Satya" sticker of security guard Jeff Thompson during her victory party at Prism Dance Club Tuesday night.

 Ben Brewer

For the past four months, the Cap Times' podcast all about city government and local affairs has been tackling the spring election in Madison. Now, the ballots are in, the votes have been totaled, and Madison is set to swear in a new mayor, City Council and school board.

On this quick-and-dirty recap of the spring election, Erik, Lisa and special guest Negassi Tesfamichael talk about the victory of Satya Rhodes-Conway in the race for mayor, the election of an all-woman school board, and a City Council where nearly half of all alders will be fresh faces.

You can listen to the episode below:

If you're hungry for a deeper look at the election, great news: the Madsplainers is hosting its first ever live show on Tuesday night at the High Noon Saloon, featuring the mayor-elect herself Satya Rhodes-Conway. Learn more about the event here

Here are some Cap Times articles on the election:

Also listen to our previous episodes on the mayoral race:

In the meantime, please let us know what you think of this podcast! Email show producer Erik Lorenzsonn at erikl@madison.com with your thoughts.

You can subscribe to the show on iTunes or anywhere else podcasts are found. The RSS feed is here.

In the meantime, please check out our other Cap Times podcasts, including Jessie Opoien's new election podcast Wedge Issues, our student debt series The Cost of Opportunity and our food and drink show The Corner Table

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0