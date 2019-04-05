For the past four months, the Cap Times' podcast all about city government and local affairs has been tackling the spring election in Madison. Now, the ballots are in, the votes have been totaled, and Madison is set to swear in a new mayor, City Council and school board.
On this quick-and-dirty recap of the spring election, Erik, Lisa and special guest Negassi Tesfamichael talk about the victory of Satya Rhodes-Conway in the race for mayor, the election of an all-woman school board, and a City Council where nearly half of all alders will be fresh faces.
You can listen to the episode below:
If you're hungry for a deeper look at the election, great news: the Madsplainers is hosting its first ever live show on Tuesday night at the High Noon Saloon, featuring the mayor-elect herself Satya Rhodes-Conway. Learn more about the event here.
