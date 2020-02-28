The Madsplainers podcast: When it comes to selling alcohol in Madison, who calls the shots?

We're back with another episode of the Madsplainers, the podcast where we break down the important but sometimes confusing issues shaping life in Madison. If you've got questions about Madison, this podcast is for you.

Madison's Alcohol License Review Committee — ALRC to its friends — had a brief moment in the spotlight last month when an exchange between Austin Carl, prospective nightclub owner, and ALRC Vice Chair Michael Donnelly went viral. On today's show, Abby and Natalie break down this committee's role, and Cap Times metro reporter Nicholas Garton gives us the lowdown on the nightclub that got everyone's attention.