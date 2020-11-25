The Madsplainers podcast: When even affordable housing is out of reach

For the weekly Madsplainers feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover story.

It's no secret that Madison doesn't have enough housing for its low-income residents, and as the city grows and rents rise, the need is only growing — to say nothing of the challenges posed by a pandemic that's put many out of work.

This week on the podcast, Cap Times metro reporter Nicholas Garton explains why so many of Madison's affordable housing developments have left low-income renters behind — and what the city and local nonprofits are trying next.