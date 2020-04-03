The Madsplainers podcast: What's next with this pandemic?

Epidemiologist Malia Jones first came on our radar last month when she wrote a tweet calling for people to #CancelEverything to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, and we asked her to join us on the Madsplainers podcast to explain her advice.

It's been three weeks then, and it feels like a world away. She's since developed a following for her straight talk and practical advice about this pandemic, and Cap Times readers and listeners told us they wanted to hear more from her. One even told us Malia Jones should be president.

Now, by popular demand, we've got her back with us — virtually this time — to talk about what's changed since we last talked and what could and should come next. (An edited version of this interview is also available for reading here.)