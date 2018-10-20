Weather Alert

...STRONG AND GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS TODAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * TIMING...THROUGH 6 PM. * WINDS...NORTHWEST 25 TO 35 MPH WITH A FEW GUSTS TO 45 MPH. * IMPACTS...DRIVING MAY BE DIFFICULT FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. LIGHT OBJECTS WILL BE BLOWN AROUND IF NOT SECURED OR BLOCKED FROM THE WIND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 35 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT...ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION. &&