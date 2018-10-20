The job of a firefighter has been changing: Contrary to what you might expect, fighting fires has become an increasingly small portion of a typical firefighter's workload.
On today's episode of the Madsplainers, we're bringing you another Cap Times Idea Fest panel, this one featuring reporter Abby Becker leading a talk with two analysts and the head of the statewide firefighters union on the evolution of fire departments in Wisconsin communities, and how we may or may not want to change the way we think about emergency services.
The guests include:
- Davida Amenta, a trustee with the Village of Shorewood and an independent government consultant for fiscal matters.
- Mahlon Mitchell, the president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin.
- Mike Nichols, president of the Badger Institute.
