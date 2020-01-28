The Madsplainers podcast: What should I know about the new superintendent of Madison schools?

The Madsplainers are back, and we're expanding our explaining to cover not just local government but any Madison issue that might call for some clarification. If you've got questions about Madison, this podcast is for you.

On today's show, Cap Times K-12 education reporter Scott Girard joins Abby and Natalie in the studio to talk about Matthew Gutiérrez, the incoming superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District. Scott breaks down why the Madison School Board picked Gutiérrez, what we should be watching for in the coming months, and, of course, what exactly a school superintendent does anyway.

Also on the podcast: What past superintendents say about the job and whether Gutiérrez, a lifelong Texan, is ready for Madison weather.