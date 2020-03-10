The Madsplainers podcast: What's up with the Madison Public Market?

We're back with another episode of the Madsplainers, the podcast where we break down the important but sometimes confusing issues shaping life in Madison. If you've got questions about Madison, this podcast is for you.

Madison has been talking for years about creating a public market, a permanent home for local vendors selling food and crafts, and the project may finally break ground this year. But what exactly can we expect from this long-awaited market, and who's paying for it? On today's show, Abby and Natalie answer those questions and more.

Got questions about the public market or any other local issue? Email abecker@madison.com, and your question could fuel a future Madsplainers episode.