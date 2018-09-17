The budget is the city's road map for how it will spend its money, a document that defines its policy priorities and future growth. It's also kind of confusing, but never fear: The Madsplainers have your back.
With budget season in full swing following Mayor Paul Soglin's introduction of the executive capital budget, Abby and Erik are laying out what Madison's budget is, and why it matters. With help from Budget and Program Evaluation Manager Laura Larsen, they explore why the budget is technically two separate documents, how the budget sausage gets made, why the city has a projected $4.7 million budget gap, and the best snacks to bring when covering City Council budget hearings that last well into the night.
Here are some links to check out for more information:
- Abby's story on Mayor Paul Soglin's 2019 executive capital budget.
- Another story of Abby's on the projected budget gap, and Soglin's proposal for a vehicle registration fee.
- A copy of the 2019 executive capital budget.
- The city's project map, illustrating the city's capital improvement plan.
- The city's financial reporting platform, which visualizes city expenditures.
Please let us know what you think of this podcast! Email show producer Erik Lorenzsonn at erikl@madison.com with your thoughts.
In the meantime, please check out our other Cap Times podcasts, including Jessie Opoien's new election podcast Wedge Issues, our student debt series The Cost of Opportunity and our food and drink show The Corner Table.