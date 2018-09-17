Try 1 month for 99¢
Paul Soglin
Mayor Paul Soglin introduced his $336 million capital executive budget earlier this month.

 ABIGAIL BECKER

The budget is the city's road map for how it will spend its money, a document that defines its policy priorities and future growth. It's also kind of confusing, but never fear: The Madsplainers have your back.

With budget season in full swing following Mayor Paul Soglin's introduction of the executive capital budget, Abby and Erik are laying out what Madison's budget is, and why it matters. With help from Budget and Program Evaluation Manager Laura Larsen, they explore why the budget is technically two separate documents, how the budget sausage gets made, why the city has a projected $4.7 million budget gap, and the best snacks to bring when covering City Council budget hearings that last well into the night.

