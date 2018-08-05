Earlier this summer, a new nonprofit opened its headquarters on East Washington Avenue: StartingBlock, a startup center that says it will be a "beacon of entrepreneurship in the Midwest."
So what exactly does that mean? Why did the city and state government sink so much money into this project? And can an entrepreneurship center take Madison's startup economy "to the next level," as StartingBlock promises to do?
On the Madsplainers podcast, three Cap Times reporters break down the concepts and jargon behind local government and municipal affairs. Today, we look at StartingBlock, and what startup centers can do for cities.
Please let us know what you think of this podcast! Email show producer Erik Lorenzsonn at erikl@madison.com with your thoughts.
In the meantime, please check out our other Cap Times podcasts, including Jessie Opoien's new election podcast Wedge Issues, our student debt series The Cost of Opportunity and our food and drink show The Corner Table.