The Madsplainers podcast: What happens to a protest when the riot cops show up?
The Madsplainers podcast: What happens to a protest when the riot cops show up?

In the weekly Madsplainers podcast feature "On the Cover," podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover stories.

When protests broke out across the country this summer in response to the police killing of George Floyd, some argued that the way the police responded to the protests only made things worse.

This week on the podcast, Wisconsin Watch reporting fellow Clara Neupert explains what we know about how policing can change protests, and how Madison — at least at one point — offered what seemed like a better way.

Please let us know what you think of this podcast! Email show producer Natalie Yahr at nyahr@madison.com with your thoughts.

You can subscribe to the Madsplainers on Apple Podcasts or anywhere else podcasts are found. The RSS feed is here.

Check out other Cap Times podcasts. The Corner Table is about food and drink in Madison, and Jessie Opoien hosts the state politics podcast Wedge Issues. You can also follow our live Cap Times Talks

