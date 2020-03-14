The Madsplainers podcast: What can I do to slow the spread of COVID-19?

COVID-19 is on a lot of minds, and the Madsplainers are here to help you understand what's going on and what you can do to keep the virus from overwhelming the nation's health care system.

On today's episode, Abby gets the answers from Malia Jones, an assistant scientist in the Applied Population Laboratory at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, who studies how infectious diseases spreads through human populations. You'll learn how what "flattening the curve" means and why it matters, how you can do your part to slow the virus in your community and why this virus situation is a bit like kids covered in ink. You'll also learn our new favorite phrase: "social cocooning." Get ready to get smart.