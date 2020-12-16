The Madsplainers podcast: Madison's schools rethink the way they teach reading

Support Local Journalism
Listeners, we've got some news. This is the last episode of the Madsplainers, at least for the time being, as Abby and Natalie shift gears to focus full-time on reporting. Abby’s got a lot to cover in city and county government, and Natalie will be exploring how our local economy is working — and how it could be working better.
We've loved making this show, and we hope you've loved it too, and we hope to keep Madsplainin' the answers to your questions through our reporting. You can email us at nyahr@madison.com or abecker@madison.com.
We got a favorite and frequent guest, Cap Times K-12 education reporter Scott Girard, to come back for one more interview.
This week, he breaks down his latest cover story, explaining how and why Madison's public schools are overhauling the way they teach children to read, and why that's giving hope to some of the folks most concerned about the district's longstanding racial disparities.
