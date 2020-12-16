 Skip to main content
The Madsplainers podcast: Madison's schools rethink the way they teach reading
In the weekly Madsplainers podcast feature "On the Cover," podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover stories.

Listeners, we've got some news. This is the last episode of the Madsplainers, at least for the time being, as Abby and Natalie shift gears to focus full-time on reporting. Abby’s got a lot to cover in city and county government, and Natalie will be exploring how our local economy is working  and how it could be working better.

We've loved making this show, and we hope you've loved it too, and we hope to keep Madsplainin' the answers to your questions through our reporting. You can email us at nyahr@madison.com or abecker@madison.com.

We got a favorite and frequent guest, Cap Times K-12 education reporter Scott Girard, to come back for one more interview.

This week, he breaks down his latest cover story, explaining how and why Madison's public schools are overhauling the way they teach children to read, and why that's giving hope to some of the folks most concerned about the district's longstanding racial disparities. 

You can subscribe to the Madsplainers on Apple Podcasts or anywhere else podcasts are found. The RSS feed is here.

Check out other Cap Times podcasts. The Corner Table is about food and drink in Madison, and Jessie Opoien hosts the state politics podcast Wedge Issues. You can also follow our live Cap Times Talks

Scott Girard is the local k-12 education reporter at the Cap Times. A Madison native, he joined the paper in 2019 after working for six years for Unified Newspaper Group. Follow him on Twitter @sgirard9.

